You are here: Home -

Fear of job losses holds homebuyers back from purchase plans

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
17/09/2020
Other factors stopping buyers include the challenge of raising a deposit and the struggle to secure mortgage finance
Fear of job losses holds homebuyers back from purchase plans

House hunters say concerns over long-term job security is the biggest reason holding them back from buying a property, according to a survey by the Building Societies Association (BSA).

In the August/September Property Tracker report, more than 60 per cent of active buyers said concerns over the safety of their employment was the biggest barrier to home ownership, more so than the challenge of raising a deposit and the struggle to secure mortgage finance.

The unemployment rate reached 4.1 per cent in the three months to July 2020, the highest rate for two years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

An estimated 1.39 million people aged 16 and over were unemployed between May and July 2020. Unemployment is expected to rise further when the furlough scheme ends in October.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Unfortunately, the property market is heading for the rocks, and job losses could strike the first blow. For the second quarter running, job insecurity is the biggest barrier people see to buying. This is the first time it has been such a worry since the aftermath of the financial crisis.

“The furlough scheme has effectively put job losses into slow motion since March, but as it winds up and redundancies accelerate, insecurity will spread across the workforce. This could be the tipping point for confidence in the housing market.”

Just a quarter of house hunters surveyed by the BSA cited fears of house prices falling in the future as a reason to hold off buying a home.

Optimism about house prices rising in the next 12 months outweighed those who said they expected prices to drop. More than 30 per cent of people surveyed said they thought house prices would rise, compared to 26 per cent who said they believed they would fall.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgages and housing at the BSA, said: “Looking ahead, the volume of consumers going from a payment deferral back to normal payments is encouraging.

“However, we are not in normal times and forecasts of rising unemployment and the imminent end of government support schemes mean that lenders are rightly focused on risk and affordability. Whilst very definitely open for business, responsible lending is the watchword as we navigate the next six to 12 months.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
When DIY becomes dangerous, it’s time to call in the pros

Most insurers will insist you maintain your property as part of your home cover, and failure to do so could...

Close