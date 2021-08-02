Home insurance app that helps you go green

Find out if you can improve your property's energy efficiency at the same time as making essential repairs when you claim on your home insurance

Halifax Home Insurance has partnered with energy-saving tech provider Ideavate Limited to help its customers make their homes greener.

Policyholders making a claim for a large leak or significant water damage where home renovations are needed, will now be given the option of accessing an app called My Carbon Manager.

The app shows you how to make your lives more energy efficient, providing personalised suggestions and estimates on how to reduce your home’s carbon footprint.

How it works

Home insurance customers can use the app to see estimates for costs and savings and how carbon dioxide equivalent emissions could potentially be reduced.

The tool shows how you can make your home more environmentally friendly before looking for suppliers for repair work, for example options such as insulating walls or having solar panels fitted.

The service will be available for six months from July as part of a trial, with potential to be rolled-out more widely for other types of large home insurance claims that need home renovation to be done, such as a large fire or flood.

Craig Thornton, general insurance, protection and investments director at Halifax Home Insurance said: “A leak in your home can be a traumatic experience, but helping policyholders upgrade the energy efficiency of their home when carrying out repair work for water damage should hopefully help turn a negative into a positive.”

David Sheridan, CEO of Ideavate Limited added: “Through My Carbon Manager, our mission is to put data at peoples’ fingertips to show them how amending their home could lead to a lower carbon lifestyle.

“We’re excited to hear what customers think at the end of this trial and to continue working more closely with the General Insurance team in the future.”

The tool is also available to Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland home insurance customers.