You are here: Home - Buy to Let - How To - News -

Government releases coronavirus guide for buy-to-let landlords and tenants

0
Written by:
30/03/2020
The government has published a guide to help support and encourage landlords to take a commonsense approach to tackling housing issues during the coronavirus outbreak.
Government releases coronavirus guide for buy-to-let landlords and tenants

The 21 page-document aims to help landlords and tenants understand the implications of the Coronavirus Act 2020, which grants the government emergency powers to deal with the pandemic.

It offers advice on dealing with a tenant’s financial difficulty and the three-month suspension on evictions and possessions.

Landlords are given advice on dealing with repairs, and which repairs are considered essential.

According to the guide, urgent health and safety issues are those which will affect a tenant’s ability to live safely and maintain their mental and physical health in the property.

These include; a leaking roof, a broken boiler, a plumbing issue that leaves the tenant without washing or toilet facilities, a fridge or washing machine that does not work or if there is a problem with equipment that a disabled person relies on, or if it needs to be installed.

Tenants and tradesman are being asked to respect the social distancing measures during repair work and stay in separate rooms.

Non-urgent issues should be postponed until social distancing measures have been relaxed.

Gas and electricity inspections should continue unless tenants are in isolation. If a landlord cannot carry out testing because of measures to prevent the spread of the disease, they should document their efforts and keep correspondence with tenants.

Smartphones should be used for scheduled property inspections, rather than visiting the home in person.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Ongoing possessions and eviction orders put on three-month hold

The protection for tenants, and struggling homeowners, has been widely welcomed

Close