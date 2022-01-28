You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Number of holiday let mortgages has trebled since 2020

0
Written by:
28/01/2022
The rise of the staycation fuelled the popularity of holiday lets, but will it last?
Number of holiday let mortgages has trebled since 2020

There are now 231 holiday let mortgage deals available, treble that of August 2020 and a rise of 25% since September 2021, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that lenders have responded to a rise in demand for mortgages to buy holiday homes to let.

There are now 27 different lenders in this niche sector of the buy-to-let market, two more than in September 2021 and 13 more than in August 2020, the majority of which are currently building societies.

Separate research from Hodge revealed a rise in holiday-let mortgage applications of 173% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “As the desire for a UK vacation rose due to the pandemic, the prospect of earning some extra income through a holiday let has spurred borrowers into action and lenders are catering for this demand.

“While the rise in choice is positive, the market is still relatively niche but could grow further with demand.

“If the demand for a UK holiday in 2022 lessens, consumers may still get a reasonable return on any investment, but it’s vital for them to ensure they are offering a let during a bustling season so they do not miss out on a demand spike.

“There may also be the need to fund upfront costs to get a property at a high standard to let, to entice a larger clientele and to stand above the competition. Should this be the case, borrowers will need to think carefully about what can make them a unique booking, and this will often depend on their location and the time of year.”

Change to rules

The Government recently announced new measures to ensure homeowners letting out a property are not abusing a tax loophole. To qualify for business rates, holiday lets will need to be rented for a minimum of 70 days a year and available to be rented out for 140 days a year under new rules which are to come into force from April 2023, and evidence will need to be shown.

Springall added: “The move is geared to protect genuine holiday lets and crack down on others, so it will be interesting to see how this will affect those considering an investment, but are perhaps not quite confident they can meet the new requirements.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.