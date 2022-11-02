You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Seven in 10 landlords own properties with an EPC rating of D or below

0
Written by:
02/11/2022
The government wants to tighten energy-efficiency standards in the private rented sector, but many landlords aren't ready for the changes
Seven in 10 landlords own properties with an EPC rating of D or below

Seven in 10 (71%) landlords own rental properties with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of D or below, according to Shawbrook.

The buy-to-let lender said that only a quarter of landlords’ portfolios contain properties that all meet the government’s proposed C target for energy efficiency.

Worryingly, nearly four in 10 landlords (38%) only have properties that are rated D or below.

What are the rules?

Landlords are currently able to let homes which have an EPC rating of E and above, but the government wants to tighten the standards.

It is consulting to impose a minimum C rating in England and Wales by April 2025 on new tenancies.

Shawbrook found that landlords estimate that bringing the average property up to a C standard would cost them almost £2,000. However, it said that ‘with the cost of labour and materials going up, landlords could be underestimating the cost of the work’.

Emma Cox, managing director of real estate at Shawbrook, said, “It’s likely that efficiency standards will become tougher in the future, which is just one of the reasons that landlords should take note of these proposals and start making a plan.

“Landlords should know that they are not alone in this. Lenders, including Shawbrook, are working hard to help drive awareness of regulatory change, support with creative product options, and offer practical support to customers and partners. Standard products like bridging finance can also play a role in securing the future of the sector.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/