Skipton to cut mortgage rates across product range

The mutual is also relaunching a remortgage product for those with a low level of equity in their home.

The society will be reintroducing higher loan-to-value (LTV) remortgage options, including residential fixed deals at 85% and 90% loan-to-value, for those with equity of 15% and 10%.

Rates lowered

Skipton’s new round of rate reductions start from tomorrow, Wednesday 1st May.

The reductions will affect a number of its fixed and tracker rate products, including selected residential two-year fixes and its Track Record products.

The lender is also reintroducing fee products to its fixed rate purchase mortgages and cutting its Track Record mortgage from 5.65% to 5.55%.