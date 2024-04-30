Skipton to cut mortgage rates across product range

Quantcast
Skipton to cut mortgage rates across two-year fixed product range

Christina Hoghton
Christina Hoghton
30/04/2024
30/04/2024

The mutual is also relaunching a remortgage product for those with a low level of equity in their home.

The society will be reintroducing higher loan-to-value (LTV) remortgage options, including residential fixed deals at 85% and 90% loan-to-value, for those with equity of 15% and 10%.

Rates lowered

Skipton’s new round of rate reductions start from tomorrow, Wednesday 1st May.

The reductions will affect a number of its fixed and tracker rate products, including selected residential two-year fixes and its Track Record products.

The lender is also reintroducing fee products to its fixed rate purchase mortgages and cutting its Track Record mortgage from 5.65% to 5.55%.

rate cuts
rate reductions
remortgage
Skipton Building Society
