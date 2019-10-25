How much should you pay for a tradesperson?

We look at the average cost for different trades and across different parts of Britain

Locksmiths are the most expensive tradespeople, charging an hourly rate of £43, according to HaMuch.com.

In second place are heating engineers at £41, followed by plumbers at £40, said the tradesperson comparison site.

At the other end of the scale, the cheapest tradespeople are cleaners at £18, with painters costing £24 and gardeners £26.

Regional split

Across Britain, the most expensive area is Newbury in Berkshire at £47 per hour, followed by Reading at £43 and Bracknell Forest at £42.

The national average is £31 per hour, while in London, the average cost of a tradesperson is £41.

The cheapest area is Carmarthenshire in south-west Wales at just £21 per hour – £26 cheaper than in Newbury.

Founder and CEO of HaMuch, Tarquin Purdie, said: “Hiring tradespeople will always involve a cost but our research shows that it can cost more than twice as much in some areas and this is largely due to factors such as the cost of living, as well as the demand for each profession and the number of tradespeople available to carry out the work.

“Nowadays thanks to the internet it’s easier than ever to find affordable and qualified people and while costs will differ depending on the type and scale of the work required, doing your research and comparing a number of quotes is always the recommended way to find the best balance of professionalism and affordability.”

The trades by hourly rate

Locksmith £43

Heating Engineer £41

Plumber £40

Car Mechanic £37

Electrician £32

Builder £28

Carpenter / Joiner £27

Gardener £26

Painter £24

Cleaner £18