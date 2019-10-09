You are here: Home - Editors Pick -

The property features new-build buyers really want

09/10/2019
Traditional property features are still the most favoured by those looking to buy a home
The property features new-build buyers really want

New-build homebuyers may want a modern property, but they still value traditional features above other property perks, according to Stone Real Estate.

The new home specialist surveyed new-build homebuyers across the UK to see what they rated as the most important factors when checking out a development for potential purchase.

Most important features

Top of the wishlist was a private or shared green space in which to relax – the most important feature for 30% of buyers.

A car parking space ranked as the second most important factor nationally (21%), followed by the availability of amenities within the development (13%), with a close transport link ranking fourth (12%).

Also on the must-have list for many buyers was high-speed internet (7%) and a good school catchment (6%).

Less important were an onsite gym, top of the range appliances, shared social areas, a concierge, aftercare team and the developer paying the stamp duty.

However, in London, while green space was the second most important factor, the close proximity of a good transport link topped the table (31%), with parking ranking third (11%).

Founder and CEO of Stone Real Estate, Michael Stone, said: “We’ve seen a great shift in the new-build sector whereby developers are placing more focus on the lifestyle and well-being of new-build buyers, providing spaces for them to work, relax, stay fit and socialise, with an emphasis on convenience.

“However, while these additional features are great, this research demonstrates that first and foremost, buyers are looking for the core factors in a development such as good transport links, green space, nearby amenities and car parking availability. These traditional factors should act as the backbone of all new-build developments to which a developer can hang the bells and whistles of a concierge service, an aftercare team and so on.”

