 + +
You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release market ended 2020 on a high

0
Written by:
29/01/2021
More lifetime mortgage plans were agreed in the last quarter of the year than any other period of 2020
Equity release market ended 2020 on a high

The last three months of 2020 saw 11,566 new equity plans agreed, according to the Equity Release Council, making quarter four the busiest quarter of the year.

It said that activity was helped by pent-up demand from earlier in the year, as customers progressed plans they’d previously put on hold.

But lending for the whole year was still down as a result of the pandemic. 2020 saw 40,337 new plans agreed in total compared with 44,870 in 2019.

What borrowers want

Almost three in five new customers (59%) opted for drawdown lifetime mortgages in quarter four, down slightly from 61% a year earlier.

Lump sum lifetime mortgages made up 43% of new plans agreed across the whole of 2020. This is the largest annual share of activity since 2009 (44%) and likely to be influenced by customers with interest-only mortgages reaching maturity.

The average new lump sum lifetime mortgage agreed in quarter four was £104,501, an increase of 3% compared to the same time the previous year.

David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, said: “These figures offer encouraging signs of market resilience after a year that presented huge challenges to household finances and business operations.

“Over the last decade, releasing equity to boost your finances in later life has grown from a niche pursuit to a competitive market that has stabilised at £3.9bn of lending activity for the last three years, despite significant headwinds driven by Brexit uncertainty and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The unusual patterns of activity in 2020 show some customers biding their time before accessing property wealth. New plans were delayed from earlier in the year and fewer customers have made use of drawdown reserves or sought extensions of existing loans. Releasing equity is not an overnight decision and should only be entered into after considering all alternatives.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Properties for sale fall 12% as lockdown ‘shakes market’

There are fewer new homes on the market but demand remains high, pushing up prices

Close
+ +