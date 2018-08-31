You are here: Home - News

Latest News

OnTheMarket.com made misleading claims in TV ad

The Advertising Standards Agency has upheld a complaint that the property portal's ads wer...

The Great British buy-to-let divide

Landlords are split over whether to sell up or stay put in the buy-to-let sector

Carney willing to stay on as BoE governor but waiting for confirmation

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he is willing to stay on as governor and expects...

Mortgage rates go up this month

Is now the time to consider switching to a new mortgage deal?

Top university towns see £30K house price boost in three years

Property prices have risen by more than the cost of tuition fees across the top 50 univers...

Country living or city life? Which is most wanted by Brits?

We're a nation obsessed with homeownership and property prices, but is our dream location ...

London house prices to fall this year and next; 1-in-3 chance of a crash

Brexit worries are already impacting prices in the capital

Bank of Mum and Dad tightens belt to help kids on the ladder

Nearly one in five over-55s feeling the pinch from helping family to buy a home

Rates cut by a raft of mortgage lenders

Nationwide, TML and Pepper Money have all reduced mortgage rates this week

UK home sales take another tumble

Property sales in July took another hit, as the market continues to slow

House price growth falls to five-year low

Prices in the capital fell by 0.7% over the last year, with the North East also experienci...

Estate agents accused of overvaluing properties to gain listings

The prolific practice could have far-reaching consequences for buyers and sellers

Next
0
Aug 31, 2018

Fall in the cost of home cover – but not for everyone

0
Aug 30, 2018

Number of mortgages approved in July down 5% compared to last year

0
Aug 30, 2018

The property turn-off that could see your home’s value sink

0
Aug 29, 2018

The £27K property price premium to be in a top school catchment area

0
Aug 29, 2018

Bank of Mum and Dad tightens belt to help kids on the ladder

0
Aug 28, 2018

More mortgages on offer for borrowers with bad credit

0
Aug 24, 2018

Second cash Lifetime ISA to launch…but with limited scope

0
Aug 24, 2018

Landlord confidence recovers as residential business slips

0
Aug 23, 2018

New landlord mortgage launched by Aldermore

0
Aug 23, 2018

Rates cut by a raft of mortgage lenders

0
Aug 22, 2018

Are some of the UK’s largest letting agents breaking discrimination law?

0
Aug 22, 2018

Landlords in the Midlands buck the trend by still purchasing property

0
Aug 21, 2018

Four out of five equity release borrowers wouldn’t use a financial adviser

0
Aug 21, 2018

UK home sales take another tumble

0
Aug 20, 2018

Buy-to-let market faces tough three years and 360,000 lost mortgages

0
Aug 20, 2018

Lloyd’s Bank launches cashback mortgages up to £1,000

0
Aug 17, 2018

Eight top tips for parents gifting money to children

0
Aug 17, 2018

HSBC last of big six lenders to raise variable mortgage rates after Bank of England hike

0
Aug 16, 2018

Over 55s’ homes are worth an average £290k

0
Aug 16, 2018

Financial advice needs to cater for booming older market

