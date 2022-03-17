You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Deposit woes help drag housing market confidence to record low

0
Written by: Les Steed
17/03/2022
Affordability is a huge barrier to homebuying as the cost of living rises
Deposit woes help drag housing market confidence to record low

Fewer people think now is a good time to buy than they did in the 2008 financial crisis, marking the lowest confidence rating towards the property market on record.

Just one in five (18%) of people surveyed in early March think that now is a good time to buy a property, according to the latest Property Tracker Report from the Building Societies Association (BSA). This is the lowest figure in the quarterly survey’s 14-year history.

Raising a deposit continues to be the biggest barrier to buying a home according to 59% of respondents, a 4% increase since December 2021. Of those trying to buy their first home, one in three said they will have to work more hours or find a new job over the next six months just to meet the increasing cost of living.

Despite low interest rates, mortgage payments as a share of take-home pay is higher now than the long-run average. Almost half (48%) of the 2,271 people polled cited affordability of monthly mortgage repayments as a barrier to buying, an increase of 9% over just three months.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: “The increase in the number of people citing mortgage affordability as a barrier to buying a home is likely to continue if we see high demand and low supply in the housing market.

“Price growth at the current pace is clearly unsustainable and a much higher volume of new build and resale homes coming to market is needed to change this dynamic. Whilst lenders expect some flattening of new mortgage demand as the year progresses, we anticipate that the remortgage market will remain buoyant.”

However, the survey showed that 90% of existing mortgage holders are still confident they will be able to meet their regular payments over the next six months, down 2% from March 2021. This is compared to the 1.8% who are not at all confident, which is up by 0.6% from last year. This low figure is likely due to 81% of all UK mortgages being on a fixed rate, meaning borrowers are therefore protected for a period from rising interest rates.

Despite significant growth in house prices in the last 12 months, further increases are expected with 48% of respondents believing prices will continue to rise over the next year, and only 12% of respondents expecting future house prices to fall. Around one in seven people, cited concerns about future falls in house prices as a barrier to buying a property.

This comes amid growing concerns around the rising cost of living, such as the simultaneous hit of rising costs on energy, essentials and national insurance.

A “troubling” third of people reported they will be forced to cut spending on essentials, like food.

Some 65% of respondents said they are worried about the rising price of goods and services over the next six months and many are taking action. Nearly half (48%) said they will cut their energy use and the same proportion are also cutting back on non-essential purchases. One in five people are considering postponing a holiday to help cover their increasing living costs, despite weathering two years of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Broadhead said: “As we all experience the impact of the rising cost of living and watch the how the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions is affecting energy prices, many are feeling worried about making their budgets stretch and considering changes they can make.”

Almost one in five people, 17%, will be depending on savings to cover the increase in living costs, while 41% will be shopping around to save money.

However, the Financial Conduct Authority’s Financial Lives Survey showed one in eight adults (13%) have no savings whatsoever and a further one in three have less than £2,000 banked.

Broadhead added: “During the pandemic overall savings balances increased by almost £300bn so it is not surprising that some people are now planning to use this buffer to help cover their increased costs.

“The growth in savings balances was not however evenly distributed, and there are many households who struggled financially during the pandemic.

“For these families and individuals spending less on energy, food and fuel may not be enough and we hope the Chancellor will announce additional support for these households, as currently their outlook is very troubling.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Landlords plan to pass on property upgrade costs to tenants

Landlords could be forced to improve the energy efficiency of their properties in the next...
Landlords plan to pass on property upgrade costs to tenants

Six bank statement mistakes that can ruin a mortgage application

Being overdrawn and having a history of payday loans can be red flags to lenders when they...
Six bank statement mistakes that can ruin a mortgage application

Natwest ups rates and pulls mortgage deals

Mortgage rates are increasing across the market, following the hike in the Bank of England...
Natwest ups rates and pulls mortgage deals

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.