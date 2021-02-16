 + +
You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Rise in choice of first-time buyer mortgages

0
Written by:
16/02/2021
More mortgages are becoming available up to 90% of the property's value, although rates are rising too
Rise in choice of first-time buyer mortgages

The number of products available at 90% of the property’s value has risen by 29 in the first two weeks of February alone, according to Moneyfacts.

This follows 88 additional products coming onto the market between the start of January and February, to stand at 277.

It’s good news for first-time buyers who are more likely to need to borrow 90% of the property’s value and have felt locked out of the mortgage market over the last year. In September 2020 there were only 44 deals.

But Moneyfacts noted that there are still far fewer than the 776 deals available at the start of February 2020.

Rising rates

However, mortgage rates have risen for those borrowers with just 10% upfront.

The average two-year fixed rate of 3.56% is almost 1% above the same rate a year earlier, and the five-year fixed rate equivalent at 3.68% is 0.77% above the February 2020 rate.

First-time buyers with a 10% deposit will find more cashback offers on the market today, rising from 50 to 83 over the past month, available from 17 lenders compared to 12 in January.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Options for those with a 10% deposit have improved greatly over recent months, with 15 more providers offering 90% LTV products since the start of this year, and the number of products themselves increasing by 117 since the beginning of January.

“This means that there is far greater choice for would-be buyers in this area of the market.

“There are of course still hurdles for these borrowers to overcome; house prices inflated quite significantly last year – although early indications are this may be slowing in 2021 – and savings rates have continued to descend to rock bottom lows, making building a larger deposit difficult, as have high rental payments.

“But their options have been steadily increasing and there is hope that 2021 may see more potential home-buyers take that first step onto the property ladder.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Sorry. No data so far.

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Double-digit rise in detached house prices last year

The average price of a detached home has tripled in 20 years to reach £486,000

Close
+ +