Nearly a third of homeowners have no security system

Whether it's an alarm, video doorbell or CCTV, visible home security can help protect your property from burglary or alert you to an intruder

Nearly a third (30.65%) of homeowners admit they don’t have any type of security system at home, leaving them potentially at risk of being burgled, said ADT.

The security experts surveyed 2,000 homeowners to find out what home security they have.

The results also highlighted how many people have already been victims of burglaries.

It found that more than one in six people (15%) in the UK have been burgled. Those aged 55 and over are most likely to have experienced a home break-in, with over one in five (23%) indicating that they have been a victim of burglary.

Worryingly, four in 10 respondents indicated that they do not always feel safe at home.

Home security

Over a third (34%) of respondents said have a video doorbell installed at their property – the most popular choice.

Three in 10 (30%) said they have CCTV installed in their homes while less than a quarter (23.6%) said they have a burglar alarm.

One in 10 have a monitored home security system and 8.7% said they have a different type of home security.

Don’t leave your home at risk

The survey also found that many Brits leave their home at risk when they go out. As we enter the festive party season this could mean more empty homes being vulnerable to a burglary.

In its survey, AST found that 67% of respondents admitted to leaving windows open while they are out and over four in 10 said they leave either the front or back door unlocked.

Your windows should always be locked when you’re in bed and when you’re out of the house, and it’s even a good idea to lock the window if you are going to be in a different room for a while, as opportunist burglars may strike at any time.

Three in 10 (30%) admitted they leave their keys inside the door lock.