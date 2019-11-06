News
20% boost in second charge mortgage lending
Second charge mortgage volumes rose by 20% in September, according to the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA).
It said that there were 2,355 second charge mortgages arranged in September, totalling £105m of lending.
Fiona Hoyle, interim director general of the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported another month of double-digit growth, with the latest annual new business volumes reaching more than 27,000, a decade-high.
“Second charge mortgages are proving to be a popular product with consumers. While the market has returned a strong performance so far in 2019, new business volumes remain well below pre-crisis levels.”