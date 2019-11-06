You are here: Home -

20% boost in second charge mortgage lending

0
Written by:
06/11/2019
The number of second charge mortgages lent to borrowers hit a 10-year high
20% boost in second charge mortgage lending

Second charge mortgage volumes rose by 20% in September, according to the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA).

It said that there were 2,355 second charge mortgages arranged in September, totalling £105m of lending.

Fiona Hoyle, interim director general of the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported another month of double-digit growth, with the latest annual new business volumes reaching more than 27,000, a decade-high.

“Second charge mortgages are proving to be a popular product with consumers. While the market has returned a strong performance so far in 2019, new business volumes remain well below pre-crisis levels.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
ASA rules Mortgage Complaints Bureau adverts ‘misleading’

The ads claimed to offer free funeral plans and the ASA said they must not appear in the same form...

Close