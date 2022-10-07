Accord returns to the market with new mortgages

You are here: Home -

07/10/2022
The lender, which is part of Yorkshire Building Society, is returning to the market with a limited range of products
Accord Mortgages has returned to the market with a new range of residential mortgages, following a temporary withdrawal.

The broker-only lender, which is part of Yorkshire Building Society, is now offering two and five-year products up to 85% of the property’s value, with rates starting from 5.95%.

The new products include:

  • A five-year fixed rate at 5.95% up to 75% of the property’s value, which comes with a £995 fee and is available for house purchase and remortgage
  • A five-year fixed rate of 6.05% up to 85% of the property’s value, which comes with a £995 fee and is available for house purchase and remortgage
  • A two-year fixed rate mortgage of 6.15% up to 75% of the property’s value, which comes with a £1,495 fee and is available for house purchase and remortgage.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, said: “In what remains a volatile market, our primary focus has been to return to lending to give brokers and their clients choice in a way that is responsible for both borrowers and the organisation, while protecting service levels.

“This means that initially our range is slightly smaller than normal, but we plan to introduce more products, including buy-to-let, soon.”

