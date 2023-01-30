You are here: Home -

Annual house price growth slows to 6.5%

0
Written by:
30/01/2023
Sellers will need to adjust their expectations on asking price as we move into a buyer's market
Annual house price growth slows to 6.5%

Annual house price growth has slowed to 6.5% at the end of 2022, from 8.3% at the end of 2021, said Zoopla.

The property portal said that demand was back at pre-pandemic levels and is expected to rise in the coming weeks ‘as the economic outlook becomes clearer and mortgage rates continue to fall’.

But it admitted that it has been a ‘slow burn start for the housing market in 2023’, as buyers sit tight.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Wait-and-see buyers will force sellers to wake up, smell the coffee, and cut their prices.”

Flats in favour

Demand for flats is up, with over a quarter of new buyers (27%) now looking for one and two-bed flats. This rise was most prominent in towns near to major cities including Slough, Watford, Huddersfield and Stockport.

In contrast, the share of demand for three-bed houses has fallen five percentage points to 39%, although they are still the most in-demand homes across the UK.

Zoopla said it is seeing this trend of buyers seeking ‘better value for money’ across all areas of the UK. In London, one and two-bedroom flats now account for 49% of demand, for example, up from 42% a year ago.

Increased supply

The scarcity of supply in the market is also reversing, said Zoopla.

The average estate agent now has 23 properties for sale – up from a low of just 14 homes in early 2022. This will also reduce the pressure on prices.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “A proportion of existing homeowners are holding back waiting to see if sizable price falls materialise and how far mortgage rates fall back before entering the market. We believe demand for homes has room to improve further in the coming weeks. Anyone serious about selling needs to be realistic on the asking price and needs to ensure this is in line with what buyers are prepared to pay.”

Tom Ashwood, director of London agency Tom Ashwood Real Estate, added: “Managing expectations for all sellers is a vital component to achieving sales in the present market and honesty really is the best policy. What has to happen over time is a readjustment of price and expectation and this takes time, so undoubtedly you will see more and more reduced properties at the back end of Q1 heading into Q2.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/