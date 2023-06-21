You are here: Home -

Annual house price inflation falls back to 3.5%

0
Written by:
21/06/2023
The rate of property price inflation is slowing and mortgage rates are still rising, squeezing buyer affordability
Annual house price inflation falls back to 3.5%

Average UK house prices increased by 3.5% in the 12 months to April 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics, down from 4.1% in March 2023.

It said the average UK house price was £286,000 in April 2023, £9,000 higher than 12 months ago, but £7,000 below the recent peak in September 2022.

On a monthly basis, the average UK house price increased by 0.4% in April 2023, following a month-on-month decrease of 0.7% in March 2023.

Home nations

Average house prices increased over the 12 months in all four nations to £306,000 in England (3.7%), £213,000 in Wales (2.0%), £187,000 in Scotland (2.0%) and £172,000 in Northern Ireland (5.0%).

The North East saw the highest annual percentage change of all English regions in the 12 months to April 2023 (5.5%), while London saw the lowest (2.4%).

Nathan Emerson, Propertymark CEO, said: “We are currently in a steady market with stable house prices which is good news for the wider economy. With potential interest rate rises on the horizon, we may continue to see a further shift towards more realistic and sustainable house prices down from the spike seen during the pandemic.

“Propertymark data is showing confidence from sellers, finding a 70% increase in properties available for sale compared to April 2022.

“This is giving buyers more room for negotiation in addition to more choice, with a wide range of properties on the market.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, added: “Today’s figures show a slight uptick month on month but continue to point to a modest market rebalancing after the rapid acceleration of house prices during the pandemic.

“The speed at which prices rose, and held, surprised almost everyone as only the most optimistic could have foreseen this outcome in March 2020. After a moment of pause, property values are finding their new normal as the pendulum swings back into the favour of buyers; but only just.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/