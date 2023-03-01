You are here: Home -

Biggest annual fall in house prices recorded in over 10 years

0
Written by:
01/03/2023
Property prices fell in February for the sixth month in a row
Biggest annual fall in house prices recorded in over 10 years

Annual house price growth turned negative in February, said Nationwide, falling by 1.1% year on year.

This was the first annual decline since June 2020 and the weakest annual change since November 2012.

Prices fell 0.5% between January and February, to £257,406. This was the sixth monthly price fall in a row, with prices now 3.7% lower than the August 2022 peak, said the UK’s largest building society.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The recent run of weak house price data began with the financial market turbulence in response to the mini-Budget at the end of September last year. While financial market conditions normalised some time ago, housing market activity has remained subdued.

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, added: “The slowdown in house price growth continues, and though these are some of the worst growth figures in recent years, the readjustment is hardly the crash that some thought was coming.

“Prospective buyers will see this as welcome news, as the last couple of years have seen growth that has priced many out of the market.”

What will happen to house prices?

Nationwide’s Gardner suggested it will be ‘hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since economic headwinds look set to remain relatively strong’.

He added: “Despite the modest fall in house prices, for a prospective first-time buyer earning the average income looking to buy the typical home, mortgage payments remain well above the long run average as a share of take-home pay.

“In addition, deposit requirements remain prohibitively high for many and saving for a deposit remains a struggle given the rising cost of living, especially for those in the private rented sector, where rents have been rising strongly.”

Jack Roberts, CEO of home moving platform SlothMove, was more positive. He said: “In the short term, the move to negative annual growth could be the shock to the system needed to bring more buyers and sellers to the table.

“Many first-time buyers will see it as their window of opportunity opening, giving them a limited time to swoop before the market rights itself. Their biggest hurdle, as ever, will be the affordability gap, but with rents increasing and borrowing levels relatively settled, it could be their moment.

“Meanwhile for some sellers, keen to cling onto gains made during the pandemic, or facing a costly remortgaging, the downward arrow may spur them to reduce their asking prices and make a deal happen in 2023.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/