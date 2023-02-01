You are here: Home -

House prices fell again in January, this time by 0.6%

0
Written by:
01/02/2023
Despite the drop, mortgage rates are 'normalising' and employment remains high
House prices fell again in January, this time by 0.6%

UK average house prices fell by 0.6% to £258,297 in January, according to Nationwide.

The UK’s biggest building society said that annual house price growth has now fallen back to just 1.1%, down from 2.8% in December.

And it added that property prices were now down by 3.6% since their peak in August 2022.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There are some encouraging signs that mortgage rates are normalising, but it is too early to tell whether activity in the housing market has started to recover. The fall in house purchase approvals in December reported by the Bank of England largely reflects the sharp decline in mortgage applications following the mini-Budget.

“It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term as economic headwinds are set to remain strong, with real earnings likely to fall further and the labour market widely projected to weaken as the economy shrinks.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, added: “The affordability factor is the biggest concern for buyers right now, particularly those just starting on the property ladder. Mortgage rates went through the roof last year and shifted the goal posts for those saving for a deposit. It appears as though we are seeing some stability returning to the market.

“The public can be assured that now is still a good time to buy if you are in a position to do so. You may even be able to save some money on the asking price.

“The economic backdrop remains challenging, but employment remains high, and fuel costs have fallen dramatically from their record highs last year.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.