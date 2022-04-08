How to avoid hold-ups in the property chain

Moving home is always at the speed of the slowest in your property chain, but you can break loose and smooth the way to a faster purchase

Unless you’re a first-time buyer, it’s likely that any house purchase you make will be a link in a property chain – a series of homes which are all being sold/bought at the same time.

Even a small hiccup in the buying process can trigger a major domino effect, causing delays to your purchase or meaning it falls apart altogether, according to specialist lender Together.

Scott Clay, distribution development manager at the lender, has published his three top tips for those who want to break free from a property chain and take control of their home purchase.

1. Complete your sale and rent

If you’re stuck in a complex chain and keep being let down by your seller’s problematic surveys, finance issues or clashing of timings, you might want to think about completing the sale on your current home and moving in to rented accommodation.

There are lots of benefits to this. First, you’ll have the cash available to move quickly when you do find the home of your dreams. Plus, you’ll be an attractive prospect when you put in an offer, as you’re ready to move when the vendor is.

Of course, moving into rented accommodation does have its downsides – you’ll have to pack and unpack your life not once, but twice, plus rent can be more expensive than mortgage repayments.

But it could give you some breathing space and take some of the stress out of securing your forever home.

2. Use a bridging loan to secure your dream home

If you’re waiting for your buyer to come through and fear you may lose your new home due to issues with timings, you could try a bridging loan.

These secured loans typically last up to 12 months, and allow you to borrow the money you need to buy your new home, while waiting for some other money – namely the equity from the sale of your current home – to come in.

There are no monthly repayments on Together bridging loans, so you won’t end up paying for two mortgages at the same time. Instead, interest is charged monthly and ‘rolled up’ to be repaid in a lump sum, with the initial loan and any fees, as soon as you’re able.

If you do go with this option, it may be wise to wait until you’ve exchanged contracts before you sign on the dotted line for your bridging loan. We say this because if you get gazumped at the last minute, you’ll still have a loan to pay off.

3. Get sound financial advice

Speaking with a professional financial adviser is the best way to carefully explore all the options available and find the right one for you. Every individual’s circumstances are different and there will always be an element of risk involved – so make sure you consider all your options and go into things with your eyes open.