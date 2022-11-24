How to sell your home over Christmas

December and January are two of the slowest months for the housing market. Here's how to make your property appeal to buyers

December and January are the slowest months to sell a house, according to money.co.uk.

It takes an average 50 and 54 days respectively to sell around the festive season. That’s compared to just 36 days in April.

It’s not surprising that potential buyers have other things on their mind at this time of year, but it definitely doesn’t mean it’s impossible to sell your home.

Mortgage expert, Kellie Steed, from money.co.uk has published her top tips on how to sell a house over the Christmas period.

Here’s what she said:

1. Get online

If you’re wanting to sell over the Christmas period, a strong online presence is essential as this is when buyers will have the most downtime to browse through listings. Make sure your home is listed and visible on as many major property portals as possible.

2. Arrange viewings in the morning

Despite your best efforts to make your home a comforting escape from the cold, dark winter weather, it is always best to show your house in daylight. This will allow buyers to get the true experience of the property and see any of the surrounding grounds and gardens.

3. Consider your Christmas decorations

Although it may be desirable to show off your colour-coordinated Christmas tree, it’s best for the pictures of your property to include day-to-day decor. This will help avoid your pictures looking outdated if your property doesn’t sell instantly. However, if showing your house in person throughout the festive period, potential buyers may feel a sense of comfort and joy if they’re welcomed by Christmas decorations.

4. Stay flexible

Due to people generally having a much busier schedule over the Christmas period, it’s good to ensure you can be as flexible as possible when it comes to arranging viewings to suit potential buyers. This will also allow you to build up a strong rapport with them, whilst being helpful and friendly.

5. Be patient

Estate agents and solicitors will likely have time off during the Christmas period, meaning that if you do receive an offer, it may not progress as quickly as normal until things pick up in the new year. Also, don’t panic if viewings drop off during this period as families with young children will be very preoccupied and may not have the time to fit in viewings until the new year.

6. New Year, new listing

If you’ve not been able to sell by the new year, bring your property to the market again in January so it appears as a completely new listing. This will get your house seen by those buyers who have made resolutions to start looking for a new house in the new year.