You are here: Home -

Official: Average house prices up £27K in a year

0
Written by:
13/04/2022
Despite the wider economic pressures on households, property prices continue to climb
Official: Average house prices up £27K in a year

UK average house prices increased by 10.9% over the year to February 2022, according to official figures from HM Land Registry’s UK House Price Index.

It said the average UK house price was £277,000 in February 2022, £27,000 higher than this time last year.

Highest risers

The South West and East of England were the regions with the highest annual house price growth, with average prices increasing by 12.5% in the year to February 2022.

London continues to be the region with the lowest annual growth at 8.1%.

Average house prices increased over the year in England to £296,000 (10.7%), in Wales to £205,000 (14.2%), in Scotland to £181,000 (11.7%) and in Northern Ireland to £159,000 (7.9%).

Detached house prices were up 14.4%, semi-detached by 11.4%, while flats were up just 8.1%. New build prices were up by a staggering 19.3%.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The property market continues to defy gravity. Despite rising rates and runaway inflation putting the squeeze on affordability, February saw another record average price, and it was another month where your house made about as much money as you did.

“But while it may feel like a property boom that can endure through rising inflation and interest rates could defy any challenge, there’s a risk that prices will eventually start to soften.

“We already know that mortgage companies are increasing the assumed costs in their affordability calculations, which will make it harder for people to get a mortgage. We also know that fewer mortgages were approved for future purchases in February – although the levels are still above those seen before the pandemic.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, added: “House prices continue to be driven by the lack of available properties on the market and the speed in which many of them are sold. With the demand for housing still there, prices will defy the expectations of any readjustment.

“It will be interesting to see in the coming months if there will be any signs of a decline. For first-time buyers it is especially important that prices remain affordable, so that they are not priced out before they can get their foot on the ladder.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.