You are here: Home -

Overall property supply is down, but one region has bucked the trend

0
Written by:
05/12/2018
The supply of new property listings has risen in the North West, but the national picture is mixed
Overall property supply is down, but one region has bucked the trend

Sellers in the North West are shrugging off Brexit woes and putting their homes on the market, according to figures from HouseSimple.

The online estate agent found that many towns and cities across the region saw an uplift in new listings in November compared to October.

In fact, the five towns and cities which saw the biggest rise in new stock levels last month were all in the North West, with supply up more than a third (34.7%) in Bootle, 16.2% in St Helens and 15.4% in Carlisle.

Drop in supply

But the region bucked the national trend, as there was a significant 25.4% fall in the number of homes put on the market across the UK in November, and a massive 33.8% drop in supply in London, compared to October.

New property listings in November were down across nine out of 10 (88%) of the 100 plus towns and cities analysed.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “Despite all the political turmoil, the property market is actually holding up admirably, in no small part because of the buoyant micro markets in the north of England, particularly the North West and Yorkshire, where we are seeing healthy transaction levels.

“Although the London market has seen buyer and seller activity cooling, those sellers who are willing to negotiate on price are securing a sale. The message for homeowners is that the housing market is still open for business and there are plenty of motivated buyers out there.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
house prices
Gatehouse Bank launches Shariah-compliant Home Purchase Plan

The mortgage alternative works in a similar way to shared ownership schemes, charging rent instead of interest

Close