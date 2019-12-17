Revealed: Scotland’s most expensive streets

Edinburgh may dominate the top 20 but the priciest street in the whole country is found outside the capital

The most expensive street in Scotland is Golf Place in St Andrews, with an average house price of £1,877,000.

The street is within putting distance of the infamous Old Course, and retains it’s title for the third year running, according to the Bank of Scotland.

In second place is Northumberland Street in Edinburgh’s New Town with average house prices of £1,687,000, while Regent Terrace is the capital’s second most expensive street (£1,613,000).

They are followed by Napier Road (£1,541,000) in third place.

Claiming 15 of Scotland’s top 20 most expensive streets, and eight of the top 10, the capital dominates the list of luxury addresses.

Outside Edinburgh

New into the list and taking the top spot for the ‘Granite City’ Aberdeen is the west end location of Oakhill Grange with an average house price of £1,276,000.

In the West, Kingsborough Gardens in Hyndland has become Glasgow’s newly crowned most expensive street with a price tag of £1,140,000.

Leafy suburb Bearsden is home to the second most expensive address in the city with Manse Road in second place (£1,123,000) and Castle Avenue (£1,093,000) in third.

New entry Woodhead Drive – in Lanarkshire’s luxury enclave Bothwell – has an average house price of just over a million (£1,092,000).

Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said, “Although Scotland’s most exclusive addresses have seen some exciting movement this year, prices have remained steady. With the average house price of £1,276,200 in the top 20 compared to £1,286,200 last year.

“Despite conceding the top spot to St Andrews, the capital continues to dominate the table of the most expensive streets and more broadly has strong average house prices. This year Glasgow has created some new entries on the leader board, showing encouraging signs for the market in the city and surrounding areas.”