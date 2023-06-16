You are here: Home -

Revealed: The places where house prices haven’t soared in last 10 years

0
Written by:
16/06/2023
One city has even seen a fall in property prices over the last decade
Revealed: The places where house prices haven’t soared in last 10 years

A new study has revealed that just one area in the UK has seen house prices fall over the last 10 years.

The City of Aberdeen is the worst performing part of the UK in terms of house price inflation, said PlumbNation, which explored the average cost of properties across 10 years in different parts of the country.

In 2012, the average house price in the city was £162,144, but fell to £144,197 in 2022, a drop of 11.07%.

Next in the list is the surrounding region of Aberdeenshire in Scotland, where values have risen by 15.52% over the last 10 years. This is the lowest increase in property prices across the UK.

Inverclyde ranks third, with the second lowest 10-year price increase standing at 20.25%. The average house price in the western Glasgow area was £100,461 in 2012 and now stands at just £120,807 as of 2022.

The rest of the 10 worst-performing areas are as follows:

1. Aberdeen City, £144,197 (-11.07%)

2. Aberdeenshire, £201,758 (15.52%)

3. Inverclyde, £120,807 (20.25%)

4. Middlesbrough, £138,608 (26.44%)

5. Country Durham, £125,982 (28.84%)

6. Hartlepool, £131,067 (29.82%)

7. Stockton-on-Tees, £159,318 (29.98%)

8 Preston, £154,635 (30.60%)

9. Angus, £168,628 (31.45%)

10. Gateshead, £149,170 (31.89%)

High risers

The region with the biggest increase in house prices over the last decade is the East of England, where the average price rose from £193,628 in 2012 to £351,616 in 2022 – a hike of 81.59%

Sevenoaks has seen the biggest increase in its salary-price ratio in the last 10 years, meaning it is becoming less affordable the quickest.

In 2012, house prices there were around seven times the average salary, but this has doubled to 14 times average earning in 2022.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.