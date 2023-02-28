You are here: Home -

Sellers now discount an average £14K from asking price

0
Written by:
28/02/2023
Those with homes to sell understand they need to accept lower offers in the current housing market
Sellers now discount an average £14K from asking price

Sellers are now having to discount their home by an average of 4.5% to achieve a sale, said Zoopla.

That’s an average £14,100 discount per sale.

The property portal added that the ‘asking-to-achieved price gap’ has widened to its largest level for five years. However, it also pointed out that, for context, the average UK home grew in value by £42,000 over the pandemic.

This suggests sellers are forgoing, on average, 33% of their pandemic gains to make a sale.

House price inflation slowed to 5.3% in February, down from 8.6% last year, said Zoopla. It added that buyer demand and sales volumes are 20-50% lower than a year ago, but still slightly ahead of the pre-pandemic years (2017-2019).

Shift to buyers’ market

Zoopla noted that the current discounts to asking price are larger than in the pre-pandemic years and reflect the rapid transition from a hot sellers’ market – where most buyers had to pay the asking price – to a buyers’ market.

This is accompanied by nationwide repricing, according to the property portal, ‘as the market adjusts to the reduction in buying power thanks to higher mortgage rates impacting buyer affordability’.

It estimates that the average homebuyer has a fifth (20%) less buying power than they did a year ago, when mortgage rates were 2%.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Greater realism on the part of sellers is supporting housing market activity in the face of higher borrowing costs. Many homeowners are sitting on sizable house price gains made over recent years and have more room to be flexible accepting offers below the asking price.

“Discounts to asking price have widened and while 4-5% discounts are manageable, if these were to widen further then this would point to a greater likelihood of larger house price falls. We believe the market remains on track for a soft landing in 2023 with modest price falls of up to 5% and one million housing sales.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/