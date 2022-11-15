Six ways to prep your property for winter

How to stay warm, protect your home in the winter and minimise your energy bills

As the weather gets colder and we need to use our heating more often, many consumers are concerned about the cost of their energy bills.

Prices have risen massively in the last year but there are some steps you can take to make sure your boiler and heating system is running as efficiently as possible. They may even save you money while better warming your home.

Energy experts BOXT have shared their checklist for homeowners to help prepare their property for winter.

Here’s what they said:

1. Check you have the right boiler for your home

Depending on the efficiency rating of your current boiler and the type of home you live in, you could save up to £840 a year on your energy bills simply by upgrading to a new A-rated boiler – without having to change the way you use it.

The savings you see could be even greater if you add smart home technology like a Google Nest Learning Thermostat to help programme your boiler as efficiently as possible. This, combined with an upgraded boiler, could result in savings of up to £1,150 per year on your energy bills.

2. Check your radiators

Checking your radiators should be one of the first things you do, and it’s probably the easiest.

To start with, make sure you switch on all your radiators. Once your home is heated, you’ll then be able to check your radiators for cold spots. Radiators can sometimes have air trapped in them, which prevents hot water from circulating properly, making the heating system less effective and efficient.

Bleeding your radiators preventively at least once every year should prevent that problem. For a simple guide on how to bleed your radiators, please see here.

3. Service your boiler

If you haven’t had your boiler serviced this year, it’d be a good idea to get that done as soon as possible. Not only does an annual boiler service ensure your manufacturer’s warranty remains valid, but it also provides you with the peace of mind that your heating system is working as it should be.

Once you have a service, the Gas Safe registered engineer will let you know if there is something wrong with your boiler. They’ll be able to spot an issue even before anything damaging to your system has happened.

4. Check your boiler pressure

Examining your boiler’s pressure level is a must as it will give you a good idea of what state your heating is in.

If the gauge is in the red zone (too high or too low), then your hot water and heating might cut off and it could cause damage to the boiler. If the pressure is too low then you can top it up yourself, you just need to know which method your boiler uses for repressurising. If it’s too high, you can try bleeding your radiators to relieve some of the pressure in the system.

If this doesn’t work or you are regularly experiencing high or low boiler pressure, then it’s worth getting an engineer out to take a look at what’s causing the problem.

5. Insulate your home

In addition to the wall, roof and floor insulation, insulating your water tank and radiators is a quick and easy way to improve efficiency, saving energy and, therefore, money.

With options such as a hot water cylinder jacket, which you can fit yourself and only costs around £15, you can quickly start making improvements.

Insulating or improving the existing insulation of your loft space can be especially effective in keeping your house warm.

6. Insulate your pipes

To make sure you don’t run into the problem of burst pipes in freezing temperatures, you should take the necessary precautions to insulate them wherever you can. This is also known as pipe lagging.

The insulation will minimise loss of heat through your pipes, ensuring that the water keeps flowing as it should to prevent a major boiler breakdown or a burst pipe.

If you do find that your boiler condensate pipe has frozen, you can pour warm water over it or apply heat gently until the frost has disappeared. Again, if you’re unsure about anything, always seek the advice of a professional to prevent further damage.