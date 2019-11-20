You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Nationwide cuts fixed rate mortgages

0
Written by:
20/11/2019
The mutual has reduced the cost of a wide range of deals, including its 10-year fixed mortgages
Nationwide cuts fixed rate mortgages

Nationwide Building Society has reduced rates on a range of its two, three and five-year fixed rate mortgages.

The mortgages, which are available to those with 40% equity or deposit, have been cut by up to 0.15 percentage points.

In addition, the lender has cut the cost of its 10-year fixed rate deals by up to 1.10 percentage points.

What’s changing?

Two-year fixed rates available up to 60% LTV are reducing by 0.10% to 1.79% with no fee.

Three-year fixed products up to 60% LTV are reducing by 0.15% to 1.79% with no fee (and by 0.10% to 1.54% with a £999 fee).

Five-year fixed rates available up to 60% LTV are reducing by 0.15% to 1.79% with no fee and to 1.59% with a £999 fee.

Rates on Nationwide’s 10-year fixed rate products are reducing, now starting at 2.34% with a £999 fee up to 60% of the property’s value. There are also fee-free options available.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “Our range of fixed rate mortgages have proved particularly popular as people seek the security of fixing their mortgage payments for the future, and as a result we’re focused on keeping our rates as competitive as possible.

“These reductions clearly demonstrate our commitment to offering competitive products to both existing members and new customers in a range of LTVs. Combine that with our commitment to providing legendary service and we believe we offer the whole package that makes a real difference to homeowners.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Buy-to-let falls as remortgaging business is boosted

Homeowners are rushing to switch their mortgage, driving overall lending, but landlords remain cautious

Close