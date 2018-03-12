Homeowners: Should you move or improve?

More people than ever are choosing to improve their existing property instead of moving to a new home, but what are the financial considerations?

Should you stay or should you go?

It’s the question on the minds of many homeowners as we enter the busiest time of year for home improvement loans and mortgage applications, according to Freedom Finance.

This is when Brits turn their attention to their homes, but should you look for somewhere new or improve on what you’ve got?

Andy Fisher, managing director of the lending platform, said: “For some people, simple renovations can add a huge amount of value to their property, while others will be best to look for something new. However, it is not always easy to know which is the right path to take.

“There are many things to consider and it’s important to arm yourself with the relevant facts to ensure you make an informed choice.”

Freedom Finance has listed the key considerations when making this big decision.

The case for moving

If you need a change of location – whether you need to be in a better school catchment area, or be within commuting distance of a new job, this is a clear-cut case.

If you can’t cope with the disruption – remember that significant renovations can take a long time and can be extremely inconvenient, which means they’re not for everyone!

If there is not enough space and no opportunity to add more – if you are looking for space and there is no option to extend then this is an obvious deal breaker.

If you could take a significant step up – with mortgage rates remaining so low, you might be able to afford a bigger or better home that you think. It is worth speaking to an adviser about your situation and doing some serious sums.

The benefits of improving