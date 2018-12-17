Awards
Revealed: The winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2018/19
Halifax has been crowned this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender at the 29th Your Mortgage Awards.
The lender took home the top prize for the 17th year running, and was given the award at a prestigious ceremony in London last week.
Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards 2018/2019 recognised and rewarded those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the last 12 months.
Your Mortgage editor-in-chief, Paula John, said of this year’s winners: “These lenders stood out from the pack, supporting homebuyers and remortgagors with competitive and clear homebuying solutions, from mortgages and insurance to surveys and conveyancing.
“Our award winners range from global banks to regional lenders and building societies, highlighting the depth and breadth of the UK mortgage market.
“And they have all performed this year amid economic and political uncertainty, in a mortgage market characterised by mixed fortunes.”
The UK’s leading lenders
Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:
Best Regional Mortgage Lender – Yorkshire Bank
Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord Mortgages
Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – Santander
Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax
Best Remortgage Lender – NatWest
Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Virgin Money
Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages
Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Vida Homeloans
Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Aldermore
Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays
Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank
Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General
Best Bridging Lender – Together
Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Masthaven
Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance
Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services
Best Legal Services Provider – SortRefer
Best Mortgage Lender Scotland – Clydesdale Bank
Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money
Best Building Society – Coventry Building Society
Best Bank – NatWest
Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax
Editor’s Special Award – HSBC