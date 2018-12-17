Revealed: The winners of the Your Mortgage Awards 2018/19

These lenders and financial providers have all been voted best in class, but which lender scooped the top prize?

Halifax has been crowned this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender at the 29th Your Mortgage Awards.

The lender took home the top prize for the 17th year running, and was given the award at a prestigious ceremony in London last week.

Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards 2018/2019 recognised and rewarded those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the last 12 months.

Your Mortgage editor-in-chief, Paula John, said of this year’s winners: “These lenders stood out from the pack, supporting homebuyers and remortgagors with competitive and clear homebuying solutions, from mortgages and insurance to surveys and conveyancing.

“Our award winners range from global banks to regional lenders and building societies, highlighting the depth and breadth of the UK mortgage market.

“And they have all performed this year amid economic and political uncertainty, in a mortgage market characterised by mixed fortunes.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Regional Mortgage Lender – Yorkshire Bank

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord Mortgages

Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – Santander

Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Best Remortgage Lender – NatWest

Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Virgin Money

Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages

Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Vida Homeloans

Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Aldermore

Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays

Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank

Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General

Best Bridging Lender – Together

Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Masthaven

Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance

Best Surveyor – Legal & General Surveying Services

Best Legal Services Provider – SortRefer

Best Mortgage Lender Scotland – Clydesdale Bank

Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money

Best Building Society – Coventry Building Society

Best Bank – NatWest

Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Editor’s Special Award – HSBC