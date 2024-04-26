What can you buy across the country for the average national property price?

The average house price is now £261,142. What can you buy in the North and South of England for that?

Online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages has conducted an analysis of thousands of properties currently on the market to find out what the typical property price will bag you up and down the country.

The average type of property bought at £261,142 (the average price according to Nationwide) is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom semi-detached house.

But in Middlesbrough, you can almost stretch to a four-bed detached (3.85, to be precise) for the same money, while you’ll be lucky to scrape a one-bed flat in Brighton.

The broker Mojo included every house for sale on Rightmove on 15 April 2024, which fell within the price range of £255,000-265,000, similar to the current average house price of £261,142, according to Nationwide.

It did this for the 45 most populous cities and towns in the UK, excluding Northern Ireland and London.

North/South divide

Unsurprisingly there’s a clear North/South divide.

In Northern cities, the national average property price can purchase you a three-bedroom detached property.

Middlesborough is likely to buy you the most bedrooms out of all of the cities and towns analysed. Here, the national average house price (£261,142) can secure homeowners a detached property, with 3.85 bedrooms and 1.69 bathrooms.

In second place is Sunderland, where buyers are most likely to be able to afford a detached property with the average national house price. However, they’ll receive a slightly lower number of bedrooms (3.67 bedrooms), as well as 1.87 bathrooms.

Another Northern city, Kingston Upon Hull, completes the top three. Here in Hull, the national property price could purchase a detached property with 3.5 bedrooms, and 1.63 bathrooms.

In Southern cities, the national average property price can only purchase you a one-bedroom flat or apartment.

Homeowners in Brighton are likely to receive the fewest number of bedrooms for the national average property price. Residents here are most likely to be able to afford a flat or apartment with 1.31 bedrooms and 1.02 bathrooms.

Homeowners in Oxford are second to last, with the national average house price typically securing a flat or apartment with 1.5 bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms.

Cambridge rounds up the bottom three. Here, the national average house price can most typically purchase a 1.56-bedroom flat or apartment, with 1.00 bathrooms exactly.

