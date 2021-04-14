A 25% deposit gets landlords the widest choice of mortgages

Landlords are spoilt for choice in the 75 per cent loan to value bracket, with 885 available deals

Moneyfacts research has revealed there are more than double the number of buy-to-let (BTL) deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) than the next most well-supplied LTV band.

The deals experts counted 885 BTL deals at 75 per cent LTV, compared to 342 at 70 per cent and 346 at 65 per cent, the next best-served LTV brackets.

“While more choice can help landlords choose the right deal, they should keep in mind that lower average rates are available on lower LTVs,” Moneyfacts said. But it added some rates in its 75 per cent LTV BTL chart were lower than average.

The current average on a two-year fixed BTL deal at 75 per cent LTV is 3.03 per cent. The lowest two-year fixed deal was from The Mortgage Works, offering 1.59 per cent until 31 May 2023, then 5.24 per cent variable thereafter.

For a five-year fix, the average rate on a BTL at 75 per cent LTV is 3.42 per cent. The lowest rate was 1.99 per cent from TSB fixed until 30 June 2026, then 4.44 per cent variable.

Moneyfacts reported the number of deals for BTL at 60 per cent LTV was 268. Meanwhile at 80 per cent LTV, there were 126 deals and just 12 at 85 per cent LTV.