You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Accord extends buy-to-let lending to 80% of property’s value

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
20/05/2019
Landlords can access the mortgages with just 20% upfront if they go through their mortgage adviser
Accord extends buy-to-let lending to 80% of property’s value

Accord – the mortgage broker lending arm of Yorkshire Building Society – has extended the maximum loan to value (LTV) on its buy-to-let mortgages to 80 per cent and launched a range of new deals.

The lender is offering nine products for landlords looking to buy a new property or remortgage an existing one with a 20% deposit.

Accord will lend up to £500,000 on mortgages up to 80 per cent LTV.

It has also updated its online rental calculator and made online improvements.

Rates on the range start at 3.49 per cent for a two-year fixed rate deal, which for house-purchasing, comes with free valuation, £500 cashback and a £950 fee.

A five-year fixed rate mortgage with free valuation, £500 cashback and a £950 fee is also available for landlords looking to add to their portfolio at a rate of 3.69 per cent.

Accord saw its buy-to-let broker market share increase by 20 per cent between Jan 2019 and Feb 2019, bucking the trend against a market which fell by £0.3bn in the same period.

More options

Product manager Toni Roberts said: “In what is a limited market we’re pleased to offer landlords more options at 80 per cent LTV.

“The competitive two- and five-year fixed rates come with a variety of set-up options to ensure brokers have a choice of mortgages that best meet their client’s needs, be that with or without upfront fees or incentives depending on their circumstances.

“We’re also really pleased to be able to lend on this new range up to £500,000, which is competitive for this LTV.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Asking prices reach record high in four out of 11 regions

The price of newly marketed property ticked up in May, but there are fewer sellers than a year ago

Close