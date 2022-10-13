Aldermore launches new range of mortgage products

The lender has relaunched two- and five-year fixed rates up to 90% of the property's value for homebuyers and remortgagors, alongside a range of buy-to-let products

Aldermore has introduced a range of new mortgage products for homebuyers and landlords.

The lender has reintroduced its standard residential range and its high loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages for borrowers with smaller deposits.

The products include two-year and five-year fixed rates available to first-time buyers, home movers, those remortgaging and the self-employed.

The new mortgages are as follows:

A two-year fixed rate at 7.28% up to 75% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A five-year fixed rate at 7.48% up to 75% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A two-year fixed rate at 7.48% up to 80% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A five-year fixed rate at 7.68% up to 80% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A two-year fixed rate at 7.84% up to 85% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A five-year fixed rate at 8.24% up to 85% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A two-year fixed rate at 8.88% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee

A five-year fixed rate at 9.28% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee.

Buy-to-let mortgages

Aldermore has also brought back a selection of buy-to let-products, supporting landlords looking to purchase or remortgage.

There is a five-year fixed rate aimed at individual landlords mortgaging a single residential investment property, priced at 7.69% available up to 75% of the property’s value. This product comes with a fee of 1.5%.

Limited company landlords mortgaging a single residential investment property can access the same rate and terms – a five-year fix at 7.69% with a 1.5% fee up to 75% of the property’s value.

There is also a mortgage for multi-property individuals and limited company landlords for single residential investment properties. The fee-free, five-year fixed rate is 7.89%, available up to 75% of the property’s value.

Landlords buying or remortgaging Houses in Multiple Occupation and multi-unit freehold blocks can access a five-year fixed rate at 7.99% up to 75% of the property’s value, with a 1.5% fee.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “We’re delighted to reintroduce our residential mortgage range to support prospective and existing homeowners. At Aldermore, our human underwriting process allows us to dig into the detail of a borrower’s application, which is increasingly crucial in the volatile market conditions that we find ourselves in.

“We’re here to help and empower people that are sometimes overlooked by the high street banks whilst continuing to act as a responsible lender for all our borrowers.”