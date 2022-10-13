You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Aldermore launches new range of mortgage products

0
Written by:
13/10/2022
The lender has relaunched two- and five-year fixed rates up to 90% of the property's value for homebuyers and remortgagors, alongside a range of buy-to-let products
Aldermore launches new range of mortgage products

Aldermore has introduced a range of new mortgage products for homebuyers and landlords.

The lender has reintroduced its standard residential range and its high loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages for borrowers with smaller deposits.

The products include two-year and five-year fixed rates available to first-time buyers, home movers, those remortgaging and the self-employed.

The new mortgages are as follows:

  • A two-year fixed rate at 7.28% up to 75% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A five-year fixed rate at 7.48% up to 75% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A two-year fixed rate at 7.48% up to 80% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A five-year fixed rate at 7.68% up to 80% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A two-year fixed rate at 7.84% up to 85% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A five-year fixed rate at 8.24% up to 85% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A two-year fixed rate at 8.88% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee
  • A five-year fixed rate at 9.28% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee.

Buy-to-let mortgages

Aldermore has also brought back a selection of buy-to let-products, supporting landlords looking to purchase or remortgage.

  • There is a five-year fixed rate aimed at individual landlords mortgaging a single residential investment property, priced at 7.69% available up to 75% of the property’s value. This product comes with a fee of 1.5%.
  • Limited company landlords mortgaging a single residential investment property can access the same rate and terms – a five-year fix at 7.69% with a 1.5% fee up to 75% of the property’s value.
  • There is also a mortgage for multi-property individuals and limited company landlords for single residential investment properties. The fee-free, five-year fixed rate is 7.89%, available up to 75% of the property’s value.
  • Landlords buying or remortgaging Houses in Multiple Occupation and multi-unit freehold blocks can access a five-year fixed rate at 7.99% up to 75% of the property’s value, with a 1.5% fee.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, said: “We’re delighted to reintroduce our residential mortgage range to support prospective and existing homeowners. At Aldermore, our human underwriting process allows us to dig into the detail of a borrower’s application, which is increasingly crucial in the volatile market conditions that we find ourselves in.

“We’re here to help and empower people that are sometimes overlooked by the high street banks whilst continuing to act as a responsible lender for all our borrowers.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.