You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Average asking rents reach record high

0
Written by: Antonia Di Lorenzo
26/10/2018
A lack of properties has pushed up prices as landlords are confident to ask for more
Average asking rents reach record high

Average asking rents outside London have hit more than £800 per month for the first time, data has shown.

The rent rises are fuelled by fewer available rental properties for prospective tenants to choose from, as fewer property investors purchase buy-to-let properties, according to property website Rightmove.

The report found that there are 8.7% fewer properties available to rent compared to this time last year and that a quarterly rent rise of 0.8% is the biggest jump recorded at this time of year since 2015.

A 14% drop in mortgage approvals for new buy-to-let purchases compared to the same period last year has contributed to the lack of choice, the site said.

In London, the number of available rental properties is down by 19.4%, with agents finding tenants four days quicker for landlords’ properties than a year ago.

Rightmove’s commercial director and housing market analyst, Miles Shipside, said that the exit of more landlords from the buy-to-let market in recent years has been due to a raft of different factors, from the more onerous tax regime and more stringent borrowing criteria, to the higher stamp duty on second home purchases and extra legal obligations.

He said: “What we’re left with is a lack of available homes for tenants looking to find their next place to rent, meaning that when the right kind of property does come along it isn’t sticking around for very long before it’s snapped up.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Want a discount on a home? Go for a major ‘fixer upper’

Properties in need of structural work can be bagged at a significant reduction - but tread carefully

Close