You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Best student buy-to-let yields are in smaller university towns

0
Written by:
27/08/2021
Big cities don't always mean the biggest yields, as smaller towns offer landlords strong returns on student lets
Best student buy-to-let yields are in smaller university towns

The best yields on student lets are located in smaller university towns or cities, said Paragon Bank.

The buy-to-let specialist lender added that locations with just one university fare particularly well, with seven of the top 10 locations for student yield only boasting one main university.

Student populations in these higher-yielding locations are also typically smaller at less than 25,000.

Highest yields

Swansea was the top location for rental yield, with an average rental income of £22,140 generating a yield of 9.56% against the average purchase price of £231,534.

The city is served by one main university, Swansea University, which boasts 20,3751 students.

Hull came second, with the average student property in the city generating a return of 8.68%. Again, the location only hosts one main university, University of Hull, with 14,255 students.

In the top 10 locations for yields on student lettings, only Liverpool, Coventry and Leeds have more than one university.

1. Swansea – 9.56%
2. Hull – 8.68%
3. Plymouth – 8.41%
4. Liverpool- 8.25%
5. Coventry – 8.05%
6. Chester – 7.92%
7. Stoke – 7.86%
8. Lincoln – 7.84%
9. Preston – 7.77%
10.Leeds – 7.62%

Richard Rowntree, Paragon Bank’s managing director for mortgages, said: “When it comes to student property investment, heading to the major cities doesn’t always generate the best returns, as these figures demonstrate.

“Smaller towns and cities will typically have a lower proportion of purpose built student accommodation, which has become more commonplace in major cities, whilst major cities also offer a wider array of property that students can rent, such as city centre apartments or build-to-rent schemes.

He added: “Smaller locations will often offer more traditional type student accommodation, such as houses in multiple occupation, whilst property values are generally cheaper in these locations, which can help generate better returns.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Equity release enquiries more than doubled in last two years

The financial impact of the pandemic has driven many older homeowners to consider accessing their property wealth

Close
+ +