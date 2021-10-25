You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Boost for renters with £65 million support package

25/10/2021
An estimated £360 million is owed by renters who have struggled financially as a result of the pandemic
Vulnerable tenants who are struggling to pay their rent due to the impact of the pandemic will be helped by a £65 million support package, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The funding will be given to councils in England to support low-income earners struggling with rent arrears, with the aim of helping to prevent homelessness.

Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Eddie Hughes MP said: “We have taken action throughout the pandemic to support the most vulnerable families, and it is vital we continue to provide support as we enter the winter months.

“This new funding will support families that are struggling and help to get them back on their feet as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

How can you get support?

The £65 million will be available through the winter months and households at risk of eviction or homelessness should contact their local council if they require support.

It is for councils to determine the best way to support each household on a case-by-case basis. Any payment is likely to be paid directly to the existing landlord, or a new landlord if the money is being used to support a household to find a new home.

Matt Upton, director of policy at Citizens Advice, said the news was welcome but insufficient for the scale of the crisis. He explained: “The pandemic has pushed hundreds of thousands of people behind on their rent, owing at least £360 million, while the numbers of people seeking our help related to homelessness has increased significantly in recent months.

“This funding is good news and cannot come soon enough for those who need it, but the scale of the challenge facing renters means it is simply not enough.”

