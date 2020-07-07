You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Boost in buy-to-let mortgage numbers as interest rates fall

0
Written by:
07/07/2020
Landlords faced a restriction in product numbers during lockdown but now lenders are reintroducing competitive buy-to-let deals
Boost in buy-to-let mortgage numbers as interest rates fall

Landlord mortgages have grown in number over the last two months, with 283 more buy-to-let products added to the market, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that landlords will be pleased to see that the choice of products has improved recently (1,738), after dropping to only 1,455 total products offered in May.

There are now 134 more two-year fixed products available at the start of May 2020, and 164 more five-year fixed rate products are on offer, while there’s been a fall in some mortgages for landlords with a large 40% deposit.

The overall market is still far below the levels seen in March (2,897), before the coronavirus crisis took hold in the UK.

Rates down

Average rates remain competitive when compared to January.

The average two-year fixed rate mortgage on 1st July was 0.21% less than at the start of this year, while the five-year fixed rate fell 0.22% over the same period.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “The mortgage market as a whole remains an evolving and complicated landscape, as the ongoing impact of the recent lockdown has affected product choice and rates. However, as our latest research shows, the buy-to-let sector has adapted well and there are indications that landlords may have cause for positivity.

“The increase in overall product choice and the fact that average rates remain competitive when compared to where we began this year may be early indications that this sector is starting to recover.

“Due to continuing economic uncertainty and few low-deposit residential mortgage deals available, there may be increased demand for private rental properties, which those landlords in a position to capitalise on may wish to consider.

“Those interested in refinancing their existing products or taking on further properties for their portfolio may be wise to seek advice from an independent, qualified adviser, who should be up-to-date on the latest available products and criteria.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
worried
Renters fear ‘Covid-eviction’ when current ban is lifted

Eviction hearings are set to resume in court in August, and many tenants are currently in rental arrears

Close