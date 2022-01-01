You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Buy-to-let 2022 predictions: Remortgaging to rise

0
Written by:
01/01/2022
A swathe of landlords have mortgage deals up for renewal this year, plus the green sector will grow further
Buy-to-let 2022 predictions: Remortgaging to rise

Remortgage activity from landlords will be strong in 2022, according to Paragon Bank.

The specialist lender said that a wave of five-year fixed rates are set to mature throughout the next year. And it’s putting plans in place now to ensure it’s well equipped to manage the surge.

This year’s predicted remortgage boost is because of a steep increase in borrowers opting to fix their mortgage rates over longer terms of five years back in 2017. They did this because of lending rules introduced at the time by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

There was a sharp rise in five-year fixed rates taken between December 2016 and January 2017. This figure then increased to 10,717 over the following year to January 2018.

Moray Hulme, Paragon Bank mortgage sales director, explained: “Five years ago, the PRA introduced new underwriting standards that required lenders to take a more holistic approach to assessing mortgage affordability.

“This correlates with 2017 seeing a significant increase in the volume of mortgages fixed over five years. As a result, we’re anticipating strong levels of remortgage business throughout the next year.”

Three other trends Paragon expects to influence the buy-to-let mortgage market in 2022 include:

1. Tenant demand to remain robust

Since the start of the pandemic, around a third of employees have started to work remotely to some degree. The threat of the Omicron variant has led the Government to request that everyone who is able, to do the same and this is likely to lead to further reassessment of what is important about our homes, maintaining the strong tenant demand we’ve experienced throughout 2021.

2. Continued pressure on property supply

This demand will sustain the pressure on supply which Paragon argues has been accelerated by the pandemic, not caused by it. It is likely that the Government will face mounting calls to balance policy between protecting tenants while removing fiscal and regulatory barriers to private investment in the UK’s second largest tenure.

3. Growth of green offerings

With the deadline for the Government’s proposed changes to energy-efficency requirements looming, the next year will see lenders increase their offerings that support the buying of more energy efficient homes. With a substantial proportion of the sector’s stock requiring costly upgrades to meet any new standards, lenders will also look to find new ways to support landlords with environmentally focused finance products.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.