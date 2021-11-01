You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Buy-to-let rates snipped by The Mortgage Lender

0
Written by:
01/11/2021
The specialist lender has reduced the cost of selected mortgages for landlords
Buy-to-let rates snipped by The Mortgage Lender

The Mortgage Lender has cut interest rates on landlord mortgages across its product range.

The specialist lender has reduced the cost of its five-year buy-to-let fixed rate up to 75% of the property’s value.

Rates now start at 3.44% for standard properties with no completion fee and 3.55% with a 0.75% fee for Houses in Multiple Occupation. Both products come with a free valuation and customers who are remortgaging can choose from cashback or free standard legal services.

The lender has also cut the cost of its five-year fixed fee product, with the 75% loan-to-value mortgage reduced to 3.24% with a completion fee of £2,495, on loans from £25,001 to £3m.

Steve Griffiths, sales director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Our borrowers, whether buying or remortgaging, have access to a competitive rate for five years alongside attractive incentives, allowing them to make decisions quickly, access capital for future investments and lock in rates now ahead of any potential movements on the Bank of England’s base rate.

“It is a competitive market, and the reprice reflects our continued desire to offer innovative solutions.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+