You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Good news for landlords as tenant demand hits 11-year high

0
Written by:
20/04/2022
Almost two-thirds of landlords have experienced increased demand from tenants in the first three months of 2022
Good news for landlords as tenant demand hits 11-year high

Tenant demand has risen in 2022 to hit the highest level recorded since 2011, according to Paragon Bank.

The buy-to-let lender found that the number of people seeking privately rented homes has grown consistently throughout the course of the Covid pandemic.

The 62% of landlords who reported increasing tenant demand in the first quarter of 2022 is double that of the same period a year ago. And it’s almost four times the level reported in Q1 2020, when only 16% of landlords felt that demand was growing.

Over 700 landlords were asked to assess tenant demand over the previous three months. A ‘significant increase’ was seen by 34% of respondents, with a further 28% reporting slight increases.

Perceived decreases in tenant demand, both significant and slight, were recorded by just 3% of landlords, the lowest on record.

London calling

Increasing tenant demand was reported by 84% of landlords operating in Central London, a substantial increase on the 12% seen in Q1 2021. This places Central London alongside the South West and Wales as the regions seeing the highest levels of increasing tenant demand during the previous three months.

Moray Hulme, mortgage sales director for Paragon Bank said: “Another record high in the proportion of landlords reporting increasing tenant demand reaffirms the need to increase the supply of homes in the private rented sector.

“There is evidence of landlords exiting the sector with many citing increasing tax and regulatory requirements making their lettings business more arduous to operate.

“While it is clearly important that landlords are taxed appropriately and the sector is regulated to ensure high standards are maintained, we must ensure that buy-to-let remains attractive enough to investors who are vital in supplying the properties needed to meet demand.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.