You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Investing in holiday lets? Here’s what staycationers really want

0
Written by:
14/02/2020
The top 10 holiday let must-haves that landlords need to know about before buying a property
Investing in holiday lets? Here’s what staycationers really want

If you’re a landlord looking to invest in a holiday let, you need to ensure your property attracts visitors amid fierce competition.

So knowing what they want is valuable information.

Hodge Bank has revealed the top 10 holiday let must haves, according to those who use them.

What holidaymakers want

Being close to the sea is the most important feature, with 49% of respondents focusing their search for the perfect holiday home on these properties.

A nearby beach is almost as important, with 46% saying this is top of their wish list.

In fact, location was overwhelmingly the key feature holidaymakers want, with proximity to shops, restaurants and pubs all making the top 10 holiday let must haves:

  1. Near the sea 49%
  2. Near a beach 46%
  3. Near shops and restaurants 38%
  4. WiFi 38%
  5. A view 37%
  6. Swimming Pool 30%
  7. Parking 29%
  8. Walking distance to a pub 29%
  9. Having towels provided 28%
  10. Garden 26%

Emma Graham, business development director of Hodge, said: “It’s clear from our research that aside from location, simple home comforts such as WiFi, towels and a decent parking space are all key attributes for a successful holiday let property.

“You don’t need a fancy hot tub or high-end furnishings to create an attractive holiday let. Just a great location, a decent view and parking space – oh and some nice towels – and you will have a holiday home ready to rent out successfully all year long.”

Tax benefits

More than a third (36%) of those surveyed said they would love a holiday home of their own, but most (74%) did not know the tax advantages of owning a holiday let.

In fact, owners of a holiday let or portfolio of property lets are able to deduct the cost of a mortgage from any profits before calculating income tax, alongside expenses including council tax, utilities, maintenance, cleaning costs, property management costs and advertising too.

A property must be classified by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) as a Furnished Holiday Let, however, to qualify for the tax relief.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
house price predictions
House price forecast: 4.3% growth over next three months

Prices are expected to rise significantly in March and April as the 'Boris Bounce' feeds through into sales

Close