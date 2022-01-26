You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlords are now choosing to buy semi-detached homes over terraced properties

0
Written by:
26/01/2022
Larger properties have become more popular with tenants over the course of the pandemic, and landlords have responded to the change in demand
Landlords are now choosing to buy semi-detached homes over terraced properties

Semi-detached houses have overtaken terraced homes as the preferred property type landlords plan to buy, said Paragon Bank.

The buy-to-let specialist said the change reflects growing tenant demand for larger homes.

Paragon found that 14% of landlords plan to acquire new property during 2022. Of those looking to buy new rental property, four in 10 intend to purchase semi-detached homes, with 39% seeking terraced houses.

The proportion of landlords that are looking to invest in semi-detached properties to let has increased over the course of the pandemic, said the lender.

Detached houses have also grown in popularity during the past two years. The proportion of landlords seeking this type of property has climbed from 9% in the second quarter of 2019 to 18% at the end of 2021.

Richard Rowntree, mortgages managing director for Paragon Bank, said: “The pandemic has accelerated some of the trends we were already seeing in the profile of tenants, such as older tenants and more families, resulting in growing demand for semi-detached and detached homes.

“We have certainly seen a more recent trend for higher demand for larger homes due to a greater prevalence of home working, whilst we have also seen more families sell their home to relocate and renting before they buy.

“We may also be seeing landlords anticipating the planned changes to Energy Performance rating of property and targeting homes that are either meeting the planned minimum EPC level of C or those that will be easier to upgrade than terraced homes. It will be interesting to see whether this trend continues in the coming months.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/