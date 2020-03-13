You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Mind the gap: The cost of renting across the tube network

13/03/2020
Rents across the London Underground vary enormously, but where's the cheapest place?
The most affordable station to rent by across the entire tube network is Watford at £1,057 a month, according to Spotahome.

The international rental marketplace said, while rents remain low due to Watford’s position on the far peripherals of the city, the town offers value for money, green space and good transport links into the heart of London with commutes of just 23 minutes direct to London Euston.

Aldgate East (£2,076) is the most affordable rental tube stop in Zone 1, with nearby Mile End the cheapest in Zone 2 (£1,309).

In Zone 3 it’s Turn Pike Lane (£1,244), with Hounslow East and West the most affordable in Zones 4 and 5 (£1,135).

At £1,173, Elm Park comes in as the best bet for London renters looking for a bargain in Zone 6.

Best value tube lines

The DLR currently offers the best value with the average rental cost across the line coming in at £1,769, closely followed by the Metropolitan line (£1,857) and the Piccadilly Line (£1,946).

Surprisingly the Central line also ranks high for affordability with the average rent along the route currently £1,996, along with the Jubilee line (£2,048).

Despite running between just two stops, the central locations of Bank and Waterloo mean rents are high along the Waterloo and City line at an average of £3,489, with the Circle line the only other route to see the average rent exceed the £3,000 mark.

James Kirimy of Spotahome UK and Ireland, said: “One thing in particular that every tenant wants to know when it comes to renting in London is ‘how close am I to the nearest tube stop?’

“The London Underground network is the lifeline that connects the city and so finding that perfect balance of affordability and easy access is critical.”

