You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

New 10-year fixed rate for landlords launched

0
Written by:
06/12/2018
The mortgage has been introduced by TMW to offer buy-to-let mortgage payment security
New 10-year fixed rate for landlords launched

The specialist buy-to-let arm of Nationwide Building Society, The Mortgage Works, has launched a new 10-year fixed rate mortgage range for landlords.

For those looking for a decade of fixed mortgage repayments, the new 10-year fixed rate range starts at 2.74% at up to 65% of the property’s value with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback. The mortgage applies Early Repayment Charges (ERCs) for the full 10 years.

In addition, there is the option of a 10-year fixed rate product that is ERC-free after five years, with a higher rate of 3.24%.

Changing criteria

The lender also announced it is cutting stress rates for longer-term fixed rates and like-for-like remortgage products, making it easier for some landlords to get the mortgage they need.

The stress rate is higher than the actual interest rate of the mortgage you choose, but the lender needs to ensure you can afford the higher rate, to give you a buffer against potential rising interest rates or other problems.

The stress rate for the five-year fixed rate products up to 75% of the property’s value is being reduced from 4.99% to 4.50%, while the 10-year fixed rate mortgage at up to 65% loan-to-value is reduced to 4.00%, or pay rate plus 0.75%, whichever is higher.

Like-for-like remortgages with 25% equity will see their stress rate reduced from 5.50% to 4.99%.

Paul Wootton, managing director of TMW, said: “The new 10-year fixed rate products offer competitive rates and a choice of ERCs to widen choice and increase flexibility for landlords, who are looking to manage their cashflow while maintaining long-term payment security.

“Along with recent improvements to our product proposition, this further illustrates TMW’s continued commitment to supporting landlords.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Overall property supply is down, but one region has bucked the trend

The supply of new property listings has risen in the North West, but the national picture is mixed

Close