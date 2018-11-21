You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

New landlord mortgage with a market-leading rate of 1.14%

0
Written by:
21/11/2018
Leeds Building Society is bucking the trend for fixed rate deals, with the introduction of these low-rate discounts
New landlord mortgage with a market-leading rate of 1.14%

Leeds Building Society has launched two market-leading discounted buy-to-let mortgages.

The discount variable mortgages are priced at 1.14% for borrowers with at least a 40% deposit or equity stake, and 1.34% for those with 30% upfront. They are tailored to existing landlords who can remortgage to a better deal while rates remain low.

Jaedon Green, director of product and distribution at the mutual, said: “These shorter-term discount mortgages offer market-leading rates and a package of incentives.

“Widening our range of discounted residential mortgages was well-received so we’ve seen that there’s an appetite for variable rate deals – with the potential for lower monthly repayments than equivalent fixed rate mortgages – among borrowers who don’t expect interest rates to increase significantly in the near future.

“We may be in a rising rate environment but the Bank of England has suggested any Base Rate increases will be small and gradual, in recognition of the fact that rates have been at historically low levels for the last decade.”

He continued: “The past couple of years have seen a lot of change for landlords, with the introduction of new rules for portfolio landlords and wide-ranging tax changes, the impact of which is still being felt. For that reason we know landlords need to take a far more active role in managing their portfolio to maximise yield and making sure they have the best deal on their mortgage finances.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
First-time buyers have saved £426m in Stamp Duty since it was scrapped a year ago

This week marks a year since the government introduced First Time Buyer Relief on Stamp Duty, which it extended this...

Close