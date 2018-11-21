New landlord mortgage with a market-leading rate of 1.14%

Leeds Building Society is bucking the trend for fixed rate deals, with the introduction of these low-rate discounts

Leeds Building Society has launched two market-leading discounted buy-to-let mortgages.

The discount variable mortgages are priced at 1.14% for borrowers with at least a 40% deposit or equity stake, and 1.34% for those with 30% upfront. They are tailored to existing landlords who can remortgage to a better deal while rates remain low.

Jaedon Green, director of product and distribution at the mutual, said: “These shorter-term discount mortgages offer market-leading rates and a package of incentives.

“Widening our range of discounted residential mortgages was well-received so we’ve seen that there’s an appetite for variable rate deals – with the potential for lower monthly repayments than equivalent fixed rate mortgages – among borrowers who don’t expect interest rates to increase significantly in the near future.

“We may be in a rising rate environment but the Bank of England has suggested any Base Rate increases will be small and gradual, in recognition of the fact that rates have been at historically low levels for the last decade.”

He continued: “The past couple of years have seen a lot of change for landlords, with the introduction of new rules for portfolio landlords and wide-ranging tax changes, the impact of which is still being felt. For that reason we know landlords need to take a far more active role in managing their portfolio to maximise yield and making sure they have the best deal on their mortgage finances.”