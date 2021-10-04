You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Nottingham Building Society cuts buy-to-let mortgage rates

0
Written by:
04/10/2021
The mutual has reduced the cost of its mortgages for landlords who own their properties through a limited company structure
Nottingham Building Society cuts buy-to-let mortgage rates

The Nottingham has reduced rates on its limited company buy-to-let mortgage range.

The building society has repriced three of its mortgages, available up to 65% and 75% of the property’s value (loan to value).

The new rates include:

  • A five-year fixed at 3.1% up to 75% loan to value, with a £999 fee
  • A fee-free five-year fixed rate at 3.4% up to 75% loan to value
  • A fee-free five-year fixed rate of 3.25% up to 65% loan to value.

New criteria

The lender has also changed its lending criteria, increasing its maximum loan size to £750k from £500k.

Plus it has increased the maximum number of bedrooms allowed in the property being purchased to five from four and will now accept landlords with 24 months’ experience (down from 36 months).

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “As we’ve said when making rate cuts on a number of occasions over the last couple of months, having a flexible and competitively priced product range is very important. However, lending criteria is also important too.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+ +