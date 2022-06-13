One in eight renters could miss out on help with energy bills

The government has announced a package of support to help people with their energy bills, but some renters won't be able to access the funds

More than one in eight private renters – equivalent to half a million (585,000) people – could miss out on vital support to cope with rising energy costs, according to Citizens Advice.

The charity has warned that tenants with a landlord who manages their bills are locked out of accessing the £150 Warm Home Discount.

They could also miss out on the upcoming £400 energy grant from the government this October. That’s because you can only receive these funds if you pay your energy supplier directly.

Unequal impact

This risk of missing out on support disproportionately affects people on low incomes, young people and people of colour who are more likely to be renting, said Citizens Advice. People aged between 25 to 34 years make up the largest group of renters across the UK (35%).

While some tenants prefer contracts where energy bills are included in the rent, Citizens Advice is worried that many won’t know they could miss out on government support.

There is currently no legal requirement for landlords to pass on the £400 energy grant to their tenants and no guidance on how it should be managed fairly by landlords.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “With the price of energy at a record high, it’s vital that government support reaches the people it’s intended for. We’re worried that many tenants are falling through the cracks, putting them at risk of missing out on money to help them with soaring bills.

“Renters must be able to take control of their energy payments if they want to, so they can get all the support they need. The government should also bring forward clear guidance for landlords to make sure tenants don’t miss out on the upcoming £400 energy grant.”