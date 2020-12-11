You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Rents rise to all-time high in England

11/12/2020
There is a staggering difference between the most and least expensive regions to rent a home
Rents rise to all-time high in England

The average monthly rent in England measured over the 12 months to September was £725, according to the Office for National Statistics. This is the highest level ever recorded.

London unsurprisingly had the highest median monthly rent at £1,435, almost double the England average.

And this was hugely different to the North East which recorded the lowest median monthly rent, at £495.

Rental prices and the spread of rents tended to be higher in the southern regions of England than in the Midlands and northern regions.

Olu Olufote, founder of the homeownership platform, RenterBuyer, said: “With average rents in England hitting a record high over the past year, it’s no surprise more and more tenants are desperate to get onto the property ladder.

“Psychologically, it can be deflating knowing that you’re paying so much for so little, especially in the capital where rents are borderline obscene.

“With interest rates so low, getting a mortgage can be considerably cheaper than paying rent but finding a deposit remains a key obstacle to homeownership.

“Anyone seeking to buy their first home in today’s market needs to show estate agents and mortgage brokers that they are genuinely purchase-ready rather than simply chancing their arm.”

