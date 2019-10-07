Revealed: The bad habits that your roommates really hate

If you live in a houseshare, find out if you're unwittingly driving your roommates mad

What is the worst thing about sharing with a roommate?

A lack of cleanliness, according to a survey from ideal flatmate.

The room share platform surveyed 1,000 people who are currently sharing with others to find out what their roommates’ worst habits are.

And 32% pointed to a problem with cleanliness being the most annoying.

Over one in five – 22% – stated that roommates failing to do their fair share of the housework was the worst thing about sharing a house.

Unsurprisingly, inconsiderate smokers annoy 11% of housesharers.

Unfair sharing

Not splitting bills fairly aggrieved 9% of housemates, while eating your food was a bugbear for 6%, and one in 20 got irate about others spending too much time in the bathroom.

Co-founder of ideal flatmate, Tom Gatzen, said: “While the room share space may have evolved due to the integration of technology improving the speed and convenience of finding a roommate, the things that remain most important to those in a co-living environment remain largely the same as they’ve always been.

“People don’t tend to care about your skin colour, your sexual orientation, or what clothes you wear, but the basic courtesies of pulling your weight with the house work, keeping clean, and respecting others are what form the basis of a great house share.

“Of course, when you live with someone, there will always be friction points, that’s natural. However, we’ve found that by matching people based on personality, interests and lifestyle, we can reduce the amount of friction dramatically and create a far happier environment for all involved.”

Things that didn’t particularly bother people were their roommates partying, keeping pets and walking around half naked.